Reacher Season 3 Episode 5 Delivers A Tragic And Shocking Death

Season 3 of "Reacher" has been a lot of fun so far. Alan Ritchson's massive ex-military hero has been skulking around a mansion trying to solve the disappearance of a DEA informant in the Jack Reacher-as-sleuth story we didn't know we needed. The hulking henchman Paulie, who somehow makes Reacher himself look small, is one of the show's best villains yet, and will surely make for one heck of a final showdown when he and Reacher inevitably face off. We've also been treated to one of the funniest action scenes in "Reacher" yet, which also happens to be one of Ritchson's finest moments, and the episodes haven't been short of the kind of ridiculous over-the-top action we've come to expect from Amazon's hugely-popular series.

But season 3 of "Reacher" hasn't been without its share of tragic moments, either. In episode 4, we learned a lot more about Reacher's military past in an extended flashback that focused on his time as a Major in the military police. The story followed him and his sergeant Dominique Kohl (Mariah Robinson) as they tracked down season 3's central antagonist Xavier Quinn (Brian Tee), before Kohl is tortured and killed by Quinn during the episode's climax.

It was a major tragedy for Reacher, who had taken Kohl under his hulking wing and assumed a real mentorship role for his capable subordinate. Unsurprisingly, Reacher seemingly killed Quinn as a result, before the character popped up again very much alive to become the main villain of this latest season. But more than that, Kohl's death was clearly a hinge moment in Reacher's development, and the man isn't exactly known for forming deep connections with those around him. As such, he was forever changed by the death of a younger character with whom he did connect and was charged with protecting.

And now, the same has transpired in episode 5, which gave us yet another tragic and shocking death.