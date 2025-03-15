Why The Big Bang Theory's Bernadette Is Better Than Leslie, According To Simon Helberg

Once Howard Wolowitz, the main character played by Simon Helberg on "The Big Bang Theory," manages to grow up a little bit, he happily settles down with Bernadette Rostenkowski, a microbiologist played by Melissa Rauch. Before that, though, Howard and his friend Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) both date the same woman ... a fellow scientist who works with them at the California Institute of Technology named Leslie Winkle, played by Galecki's former "Roseanne" co-star Sara Gilbert. So what did Helberg think of his character's fling with Leslie?

In a 2011 interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine about the release of his independent film "I Am I," Helberg was asked about Howard's relationship with the distinctly voiced Bernadette and whether he thought the chemistry between the two characters was better than, say, Howard's connection with Leslie. As Helberg put it, Leslie was just a bit too blunt for the group — not just Howard and Leonard, but Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar).

"I think Leslie was a different character and they tried to see how she played with different dynamics — her bullying Sheldon, or her with Howard or Leonard," Helberg said in the interview. "They were all interesting. It's so amazing to see the difference of each subtlety within a person and how it affects the entire group dynamics. It's hard to bring somebody into a group of five people that will work independently and with the entire group and with each combination of that group." Shortly thereafter, Helberg also weighed in on exactly why Bernadette's character — and Rauch herself — worked so well on "The Big Bang Theory," but first, how did Gilbert get involved with "The Big Bang Theory" at all, and how did the creative team come up with the character of Leslie Winkle?