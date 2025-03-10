Suits LA Episode 3 Sees An Actor From The Office Channel His Real-Life Frustrations

This article contains spoilers for "Suits LA" Season 1, Episode 3, "He Knew."

Every actor has regrets — even the best ones. For example, the late Gene Hackman wished he hadn't starred in two of his films, noting that he accepted one role for the money and hated the title of the other project. Elsewhere, the list of actors who regret making superhero movies just keeps growing, with everyone from Ryan Reynolds to Sylvester Stallone wishing they'd been pickier at certain times. And then you have actors who regret being typecast, even if they don't necessarily hate the role that led to their frustrations. "The Office" star Brian Baumgartner can relate to the latter, and he pokes fun at his career woes in "Suits LA" Episode 3.

The episode in question, "He Knew," has Baumgartner playing a very exaggerated version of himself, who visits entertainment lawyer Erica Rollins' (Lex Scott David) office and claims that he's tired of being perceived as a comedian. He wants to star in Oscar-worthy dramas, like Robin Williams before him, and break the Kevin Malone curse once and for all. This leads to him getting some advice from comedian-turned-respectable-dramatist Patton Oswalt, which culminates in an argument where the "Ratatouille" star trashes "The Office," forcing Baumgartner to defend the sitcom that led to him being typecast.

The scene between Oswalt and Baumgartner can be interpreted as the latter learning to appreciate one of his most famous roles, even if it forced him into a box. At the same time, the frustrations he voices in "Suits LA" Episode 3 reflect comments he's made in real life before.