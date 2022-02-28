Kevin's Famous Chili Recipe From The Office Is Buried In Peacock's Terms And Conditions

"At least once a year, I like to bring in some of my Kevin's famous chili. The trick is to undercook the onions. Everybody is going to get to know each other in the pot. I'm serious about this stuff. I'm up the night before, pressing garlic and dicing whole tomatoes. I toast my own ancho chiles. It's a recipe passed down from Malone's for generations. It's probably the thing I do best."

Of the 200+ cold opens on the American version of "The Office," that of the 26th episode of season 5 takes the cake – or the pot. "Casual Friday" begins with Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) of accounting at Dunder Mifflin (Scranton branch) gleefully bringing his famous chili into work. As Kevin's voiceover describes his process, things go horribly south and the pot ends up upside down on the floor by reception, spilling forth its contents like pig's blood in "Carrie."

We missed National Chili Day by a bit, but in most parts of the country it's still chili weather, so Peacock's decision to share Kevin's recipe, albeit in a stealthy way, is a welcome one. All nine seasons are ready for your viewing pleasure on Peacock, and if you're already signed up for the subscription service, there's a little treat waiting for you in the mumbo jumbo of the official Terms and Conditions.

Hawkeyed TikTok user McKenzie Floyd is credited with posting a video on the app pointing out the recipe hidden in plain sight, in the Peacock text of terms and conditions. AV Club reports that the user's boyfriend is one of those folks who actually reads the T&C before checking the box and moving on. She asks why it's necessary to include the recipe, though the answer should be painfully clear: because good chili should be spread around like holiday cheer. A good chili recipe is as good as tomato-based gold: it's always a treat to find out what the "secret" ingredient or technique is that takes the taster straight to Flavortown. Some swear by a spoonful of bacon grease in the mix, others claim that a splash of sherry or a pinch of cocoa powder is the magic element – Kevin's chili success relies on sweating the onions. Whatever the lynchpin may be, the final product is a labor of love. One bite, and the angels sing, which makes Kevin's saga all the more tragic.