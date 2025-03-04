The Resident Evil Movies Had A Way Weirder Ending That Didn't Make It To Theaters

"The Final Chapter" has at least five prior movies' worth of characters and storylines to try and wrap up, and that's not even counting the wealth of elements that the films could have brought over from the long-running video game series. To say the resulting film is a bit messy and doesn't satisfactorily bring to a close all that had been introduced in the prior installments is an understatement, especially considering that the big cliffhanger ending of the preceding film, "Resident Evil: Retribution," heavily implied that a massive finale was in the works. There may be all sorts of reasons for this fumble, ranging from delays in getting the film off the ground to script changes to the aforementioned loose continuity between sequels that had already become established anyway. Suffice to say that Anderson does a fairly impressive tap-dancing act when it comes to making the film feel like a decent conclusion despite its not actually fulfilling that promise.

Anderson's solution was to focus in on the films' main character of Alice and allow her arc to feel complete and fulfilled, a decision that left most of the other characters in a confused state. The "big bad" of the films was initially assumed to be Albert Wesker (Shawn Roberts), who popped up increasingly in the movies beginning with 2007's "Resident Evil: Extinction." Based on the character from the games, Wesker was established in the films as the head of the evil Umbrella corporation, and with each appearance was revealed to have some new superpower or ability thanks to his body being infected with a version of the T-virus (the virus which has turned the world into a zombie apocalypse, naturally). In essence, he's a counterpoint to Alice, who is also superpowered thanks to the T-virus in her system. Yet, in "The Final Chapter," Wesker (who had seemingly switched sides to hero in "Retribution") is relegated to a henchman for the film's most prominent villain, Dr. Alexander Isaacs (Iain Glen), last seen in "Extinction."

Perhaps this is why Waggoner decided to give Wesker the promise of a return at the end of the novelization of "The Final Chapter," as his ending in the film is all about playing second fiddle to Isaacs. In the movie, Wesker is initially revealed to have betrayed Alice following the ending of the prior film, but is then essentially a glorified henchman until he sets off a deadman's switch bomb once he's been fired from Umbrella and convinced to destroy the company's last haven, the Hive facility (and himself with it) while Alice releases an antivirus into the world. It's certainly a finale for the character, albeit a confused and messy one, especially since this seemingly unstoppable force decides to just give up entirely.