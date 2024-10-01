Here's How You Can Watch Every Major Resident Evil Movie For Free

If read in order, the subtitles of the first six theatrically released "Resident Evil" movies almost ... almost ... spell out a "Divine Comedy"-like story arc. The first film is, naturally, merely called "Resident Evil" (2002), and it's about the release of a deadly, corporate-owned virus that turns the citizens of the world into zombies, creatures, or merely dead corpses. The film's sequel is subtitled "Apocalypse" (2004), implying that the virus escaped containment and infected the Earth. The third film is called "Extinction," implying that the virus did its job and humanity has become extinct. The arc is pretty clear.

What comes after extinction? Well, the fourth film is called "Afterlife" (2010), following the now-dead humanity into Elysium. How apropos. Sadly, the fifth film in the series is not called "Resurrection" or "Reincarnation," but "Retribution" (2012), kind of breaking the spiritual cycle. Perhaps with "Retribution," humanity has become a gaggle of vengeful ghosts? Or perhaps not. Then, to completely foul up the pattern, the sixth and final film is called "The Final Chapter" (2017), which, perhaps predictably, wasn't the final "Resident Evil Film." It was followed by a full-bore continuity reboot in 2021.

Those first six movies are prime Saturday matinée trash, and that's not necessarily an insult. The "Resident Evil" movies are nearly impossible to follow and begin including wilder and wilder plot points with each passing chapter. Physics are meaningless, and the behavior of the zombie virus, called the T-Virus, changes at the whim of the screenwriter, Paul W.S. Anderson. Anderson also directed the first, fourth, fifth, and sixth movies, and is married to the series' star, Milla Jovovich.

More than anything, the "Resident Evil" movies are horror-inflected action showcases for Jovovich. The movies may be various degrees of risible, but there is something weirdly cinematically pure about how earnestly clunky they are. And, as the Halloween season approaches, they are perfect fodder for spooky-season movie marathons. And the people at PlutoTV are here to help. Beginning October 1, 2024, the first six movies will all be available on their streaming service.