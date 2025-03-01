What's The Song Featured In Severance Season 2 Episode 7 — And Why Does It Matter?

Do not attend this Lumon-sponsored Music Dance Experience if you haven't watched "Chikhai Bardo," the seventh episode of "Severance" Season 2. There are spoilers ahead!

Finally, after nearly two seasons, "Severance" has told us what's going on with Gemma Scout (Dichen Lachman), the wife of our protagonist Mark Scout (Adam Scott). To say her fate is unpleasant is an understatement — and I'll get to that — but throughout the second season's seventh episode, "Chikhai Bardo," we also get to see Mark and Gemma's love story mostly in full, which is vital; up until now, "Severance" has only shown Gemma in the briefest of flashbacks or as Ms. Casey, her personality on the severed floor. In one of the episode's most gorgeous sequences (which is masterfully crafted by first-time director Jessica Lee Gagné, who's worked as the cinematographer on "Severance" since the very beginning), we watch a montage of Mark and Gemma's happiest days as a married couple set to a French ditty by Jacques Brel titled "La Valse à Mille Temps," which translates to "The Thousand-Time Waltz."

The lyrics of "La Valse à Mille Temps" are, unsurprisingly, really important; "Severance" rarely does anything by accident, and this song, which sounds like it's set to the sort of tune you'd hear on a carousel, isn't actually sped up for the montage and really is just that extremely fast-paced. The lyrics are fairly repetitive (which also sort of works with the whole concept of "Severance"), and the first verse includes some lyrics that seem entirely too appropriate: "In the first beat of the waltz / All alone you are already smiling / At the first beat of the waltz / I am alone, but I see you." Then there's the refrain, which builds upon itself and discusses waltzes of varying times (three-beats, 20 years old, and so on) before arriving here. (I've translated it into English rather than the original French.)

"A waltz in a thousand beats

A waltz in a thousand beats

A waltz took the time

To wait 20 years

For you to be 20 years old

And for me to be 20 years old

A waltz in a thousand beats

A waltz in a thousand beats

A waltz in a thousand beats

Only offers lovers

300 and 33 times the time

To build a novel."

Clearly, this song references Mark and Gemma's love throughout the years as well as their separation. Not only does it play over a sequence with a lengthy passage of time, but it also tells the story of two lovers separated by time. It's a devastating but perfect choice for the episode, truly.