How Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Almost Brought Back The Karate Kid Villain Dutch

With each new season of "Cobra Kai," it was difficult to not be in awe of its audacity to bring back all manner of "Karate Kid" alumni. The consistency in which it did so would sink just about any other franchise into empty nostalgic reverence ... and yet, it kind of worked. The only time it ever really fumbled this was with the unsettling AI resurrection of Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). Otherwise, when a returning character like Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) or Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue) made an appearance on the show, they became integral parts of the story. Pulling heroes and villains from past films for "Cobra Kai" (like Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver) retroactively made them better and, even more shockingly, meaningful.

In the Season 2 episode "Take a Right," Johnny (William Zabka) receives a call from his high school Cobra Kai buddies Bobby (Ron Thomas) and Jimmy (Tony O'Dell) letting him know that their mutual friend Tommy (Rob Garrison) is on his deathbed. These characters, who spent "The Karate Kid" being little bullies, thusly go on a miniature road trip to laugh and reflect on their lives. It's a thoughtful reunion that gives these characters more humanity than the original 1984 film ever did. There's a fifth Cobra Kai alum, however, that's absent from the get together — namely Dutch, as played by the late Chad McQueen.

In that same episode, the group talks about how Dutch was often sent to juvenile hall and that he currently resides in federal prison. He never made a guest appearance on "Cobra Kai," but there was a chance to bring him back in the show's final season.