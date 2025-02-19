A Karate Kid Villain Steals The Show In Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3

This post contains spoilers for the final season of "Cobra Kai."

"The Karate Kid" is a 1980s classic, one of the best family movies of all time, and one of the best sports movies ever. It takes what made "Rocky" great and translates it to a family-friendly coming-of-age sports drama with great character work and thrilling karate fights, wrapped up in a fantastic musical score.

What makes this a special franchise is the focus on teachers and the influence they have over their students. Daniel LaRusso wins due to the teachings of Mr. Miyagi, while Johnny Lawrence could have easily been like Daniel had it not been for his own teacher, a phenomenal villain and one of the best characters in the entire "Karate Kid" franchise — John Kreese.

Kreese, founder of the Cobra Kai dojo and the guy who orders his students to sweep the leg, is as menacing as he is fun to watch, and played impeccably by Martin Kove. Kreese only gets better in "Cobra Kai," one of the best legacy sequels out there. The show is not just a great reboot of "The Karate Kid," with a new generation of kids entering the karate world, nor just a great pseudo-remake of the original movie, mirroring and remixing its events and tropes. It's also a fantastic continuation to the original trilogy, deepening the characters and revealing surprising backstories while continuing their stories 40 years after their events.

In the show's final episodes, we see the struggle between Miyagi-Do karate and the Iron Dragons. While the fight may be against Terry Silver, the absolute standout is neither Daniel, nor Johnny, or even Silver, but rather John Kreese, the best part of the season.