Is 1923 Season 2 Lowkey Setting Up Another Yellowstone Spin-Off Series?

This article contains mild spoilers for "1923."

Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise is the prize horse that keeps on giving. As of this writing, it's produced three shows in total, with even more spin-offs on the way. These include a series about Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) post-"Yellowstone" adventures, "The Madison," which stars the incredible Michelle Pfeiffer, and "6666," which could bring back two fan-favorite characters from the main series. Sheridan's universe just won't stop expanding, and "1923" Season 2 might have just provided another avenue for the franchise to grow.

This second installment of "1923" sees Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves), Runs His Horse (Michael Spears), and Pete Plenty Clouds (Cole Brings Plenty) on the run from the authorities and some angry religious zealots, with their perilous journey taking them to the JA Ranch in Texas. The ranch and its occupants look set to factor into the upcoming episodes, and if this franchise's history has proven anything, it's that new ranches are fertile ground for new shows.

Of course, this is entirely speculative, but don't be surprised if Sheridan has introduced the JA Ranch with his well-documented expansionist goals in mind. That said, it might not be the only new series that the prolific showrunner adds to his to-do list, as one "Yellowstone" star feels that his character also deserves a spin-off.