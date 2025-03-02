Is 1923 Season 2 Lowkey Setting Up Another Yellowstone Spin-Off Series?
This article contains mild spoilers for "1923."
Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" franchise is the prize horse that keeps on giving. As of this writing, it's produced three shows in total, with even more spin-offs on the way. These include a series about Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler's (Cole Hauser) post-"Yellowstone" adventures, "The Madison," which stars the incredible Michelle Pfeiffer, and "6666," which could bring back two fan-favorite characters from the main series. Sheridan's universe just won't stop expanding, and "1923" Season 2 might have just provided another avenue for the franchise to grow.
This second installment of "1923" sees Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves), Runs His Horse (Michael Spears), and Pete Plenty Clouds (Cole Brings Plenty) on the run from the authorities and some angry religious zealots, with their perilous journey taking them to the JA Ranch in Texas. The ranch and its occupants look set to factor into the upcoming episodes, and if this franchise's history has proven anything, it's that new ranches are fertile ground for new shows.
Of course, this is entirely speculative, but don't be surprised if Sheridan has introduced the JA Ranch with his well-documented expansionist goals in mind. That said, it might not be the only new series that the prolific showrunner adds to his to-do list, as one "Yellowstone" star feels that his character also deserves a spin-off.
Gil Birmingham wants a Thomas Rainwater spin-off
The "Yellowstone" franchise features several Native American characters, but they mainly serve as supporting players since the saga primarily focuses on the Dutton family. However, Gil Birmingham, who plays Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock leader Thomas Rainwater on "Yellowstone," believes that his character deserves his own spin-off series as well. As he explained in a 2024 interview with the Radio Times.
"Well, it might be a personal bias, but I think it would be a wonderful spin-off. And there's been discussion, you know, between me and Mo, my partner in this, to explore the Native side of the story and what would be going on in the reservation, and what the challenges are for that community."
It remains to be seen if Taylor Sheridan will answer Birmingham's call. However, with "The Madison" and "6666" seemingly set to center around characters who aren't members of the Dutton clan, a Rainwater series doesn't seem like a far-fetched idea. For now, though, fans can look forward to the already-confirmed "Yellowstone" spin-offs that are currently in the works arriving on their screens down the line.
New episodes of "1923" premiere Sundays on Paramount+.