Buffy The Vampire Slayer Cast Reacts To Michelle Trachtenberg's Heartbreaking Death

David Boreanaz, the "Bones" star who rose to fame as Buffy's vampire boyfriend Angel on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and his own spinoff series "Angel," posted on his Instagram Story, "So very sad... horrible news. RIP and prayers to her and her family."

James Marsters, who rose to fame as the vampire Spike on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel," released a statement to People Magazine that reads as follows:

"My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul. Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her. My heart goes out to her family, who are good people and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed."

Emma Caulfield, who portrayed the recovering vengeance demon Anya Jenkins on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I'm so sorry your bright light died so young. Our Buffy family lost a little sister today... Rest in peace lovely Mish Mish. You were loved."

Finally, 20th Television issued the following statement to People:

"Michelle touched a generation of television fans throughout her career, including in her unforgettable role as the independent and strong-willed Dawn Summers in Buffy. She brought depth, heart, and authenticity to every performance and will be remembered for her remarkable talent. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends – she will be deeply missed."

We expect there will be more remembrances forthcoming, and will share them here at /Film as they come in.