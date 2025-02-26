5 Best Dawn Summers Episodes On Buffy The Vampire Slayer

When Dawn Summers (Michelle Trachtenberg) first popped up at the end of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Season 5, Episode 1, it was a shock to everyone watching. There had never been any mention of Buffy having a younger sister, and yet, as soon as she shows up, the whole cast acts like it's the most natural thing in the world. It was clear at the time that something strange was afoot, but it took a while for fans to figure it out. The secret of Dawn, her status as the "Key," and her relationship to season villain and Hell goddess Glory (Clare Kramer) unfold over the course of Season 5, contributing to what many (myself included) see as the show's greatest chapter.

With the recent, tragic news of Trachtenberg's death, it seems appropriate to look back at some of her best episodes of "Buffy." Always a unique piece of the show's ensemble, Dawn plays into some of the most emotional story arcs across the entire series, and her relationship with Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is one of the series' true pinnacles.

These are the best Dawn Summers episodes of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."