Doctor Who's Spooky Agatha Christie Tribute Also Tied Up A Long-Standing Plot Thread

The fun thing about being a time traveler is that you can often procrastinate on important tasks for as long as you'd like. This was part of the appeal for Amy (Karen Gillan) at the start of "Doctor Who" season 5; she was having second thoughts about marrying Rory the next day, so the Doctor's promise that she could travel through space and time for as long as she wants beforehand seemed like a great deal.

The rest of the season eventually dealt with Amy's doubts about Rory, but it once again ended with the characters procrastinating. This time, it was the Doctor who took his sweet time getting around to an important task: in the finale, he receives a phone call (seemingly from the future queen or king of England) regarding an emergency situation. In the future there's apparently a train that runs in space called the Orient Express, and there's a sentient mummy running around it, killing off the passengers one by one.

Seems like urgent business, right? Well, the Doctor doesn't get around to dealing with it until season 8. By that point, the Doctor has a whole new face and a whole new companion, but as far as the person on the phone knows, he arrived straight away.

The season 8 episode was a fun case of the show paying off a throwaway line long after casual fans remembered it. By the time "Mummy on the Orient Express" aired in 2014, the only people who could appreciate the joke were the hardcore fans who remembered those months on the fan forums after season 5's "The Big Bang." When speculating about what the annual Christmas special episode would be about, many fans assumed it would be an Agatha Christie-inspired romp, only to be disappointed when it went in a different direction. (Of course, the Dickens-inspired romp we got instead was so good that it was hard for fans to complain.)