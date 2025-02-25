A Major Peaky Blinders Star Won't Appear In Netflix's Movie

Fans everywhere rejoiced when "Peaky Blinders" received a second lease on life, with Netflix bringing the acclaimed series to the big screen (so to speak) with an upcoming movie and a recent tease of even more adventures to come — but not everyone will be tagging along for the ride. The body count for the BBC/Netflix series might even rival the likes of "Game of Thrones," with various characters dropping like flies over the years. Though fan-favorite rogues like Aberama Gold (Aidan Gillen), Luca Changretta (Adrien Brody), and Polly Gray (the late, great Helen McCrory) never quite made it to the finish line (despite no small amount of begging in Brody's case), one surviving and deceptively significant member of the ensemble apparently won't make the cut for the upcoming film.

In an interview, Kate Phillips (known for appearing in the "Downton Abbey" movie and most recently starring in the "Miss Scarlet and the Duke" series) confirmed that she will not be reprising her role as Linda Shelby for the "Peaky Blinders" spinoff film. As the long-suffering wife of the volatile Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson), Linda spent much of the series attempting to curtail her husband's more violent tendencies as part of the Shelby gang. Of course, her surprisingly significant influence on Arthur put her squarely at odds with Tommy (Cillian Murphy) and the rest of the crew. When her relationship with Arthur deteriorates throughout Season 5 and culminates in her attempted killing of her estranged husband, Linda leaves the family for good and was last seen at the end of Season 6.

That may also be the final time we see Linda Shelby, according to the actor, as she will not be brought back for the "Peaky Blinders" movie ... although it wasn't for a lack of trying, apparently.