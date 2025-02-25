There's One DC Universe Movie That Makes Perfect Sense For Zack Snyder To Direct

People who keep tabs on various DC movie adaptations have probably seen that viral photo of James Gunn and Zack Snyder, aka the current architect of the new DC Universe and the old DC Extended Universe mastermind, respectively. It's easy to start wondering why this meeting happened. Was Gunn picking Snyder's brain for some intel on his visions for the DCEU (R.I.P.) and what, exactly, he feels went wrong? Did the two simply want to talk about the industry in more general terms? Or merely reminisce about "Dawn of the Dead" (2004), which Snyder directed and Gunn penned? Gunn's post on X, previously known as Twitter, certainly kept things vague enough to warrant speculation:

Always a pleasure catching up with my friend @ZackSnyder, consummate filmmaker (and a doubly consummate storyteller!) pic.twitter.com/kkl1qZtNup — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 20, 2025

In reality, this was simply the two filmmakers trolling fans a little. During a special DC presentation attended by /Film's Bill Bria on February 21, 2025, Gunn revealed that the photo was simply a fun byproduct of him and Snyder catching up socially:

"I was just talking to Zack as a friend. We were just hanging out and then we were like, 'Let's take a picture together.' We knew full well what we were doing [laughs]."

But what if we assume that this statement from Gunn is actually careful misdirection, and the two were talking DCU shop after all? Which project could Snyder theoretically helm in Gunn's new, far more brightly-hued take on the DC Comics mythos? As it happens, there is a very particular DCU movie in development that would fit Snyder's grimdark-leaning filmmaking sensibilities to a tee. That project is none other than "The Authority," and in many ways, Snyder would be a frighteningly good fit as its director.