The Penguin Star Cristin Milioti Auditioned To Play A Key Wicked Character

You might know Cristin Milioti from her knock-down, drag-out performance as Sofia Falcone (turned Gigante) in the HBO original miniseries "The Penguin" — but did you know that she also auditioned for one of the biggest movies of 2024? If you weren't aware of that until right now, I'll forgive you ... because Milioti did not book the role.

In a conversation with Deadline on the red carpet ahead of the SAG Awards — which took place in Los Angeles on February 22 and where Milioti was nominated for her role in "The Penguin" but lost out to "Baby Reindeer" breakout Jessica Gunning — Milioti was asked about the fact that she apparently auditioned for "Wicked." Not only that, but Milioti was quite candid about the whole thing. "I did a really bad job," the acclaimed actress confessed.

"How could you possibly be bad?" the interviewer asked — and so, Milioti answered honestly. "Well, there was a real big famous note that I was nowhere near hitting," she continued, referencing the enormous riff Elphaba Thropp, the newly christened Wicked Witch of the West, hits at the end of her showstopping number "Defying Gravity." Still, Milioti said that the film's director Jon M. Chu took it in stride: "But Jon was really kind about it, and you know, I really went for it."

So would she play someone else in a "Wicked" project considering that Cynthia Erivo ended up playing Elphaba in the film (and went on to earn an Oscar nod for her performance)? Milioti says yes. "Oh my god, I would love it," she gushed. "Are you kidding? Big fan."