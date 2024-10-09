The Penguin Star Cristin Milioti's Favorite Batman Villain May Surprise You

Three episodes into the HBO series "The Penguin," it's clear that the standout character is Sofia Falcone, played by Cristin Milioti. It's a major departure from the roles Milioti is most commonly known for, like the charming Tracy from "How I Met Your Mother" or the underdog protagonist from one of the best episodes of "Black Mirror," and that's part of the fun. It's exciting to see the Mother play a creepy, powerful, unblinking mafia killer.

But as much as Sofia might seem like a big change for Milioti, the actor has always wanted to play a Batman villain. At least, she's wanted to ever since she saw 1995's "Batman Forever" as a kid and fell in love with the Riddler. "I really loved Jim Carrey's the Riddler," Milioti explained on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." When Meyers asked her, "Do you think you were somebody who processed like, 'Oh, that's good acting'?" Milioti responded with a emphatic, "Yes."

It's some much-needed love she's giving to "Batman Forever," a film that's often disparaged as a clear step down from the preceding Tim Burton "Batman" movies, but which is nevertheless appreciated by a small group of fans for its fun campiness and its killer soundtrack. Although Carrey's take on the Riddler is very different from Paul Dano's take on him 27 years later in "The Batman," it was exactly the sort of performance that movie needed.