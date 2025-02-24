Attack On Titan: The Last Attack Post-Credits Scene Explained

The following contains heavy spoilers for the entire "Attack on Titan" anime and manga. Reader beware.

Even years after its ending, "Attack on Titan" continues to shock and surprise audiences. The hugely popular anime based on the best-selling manga by Hajime Isayama is a modern classic. This is a show where each season builds and improves on the previous one, delivering huge plot twists that recontextualize everything the audience thought they knew. It's a show with stunning animation and epic action scenes, memorable characters, and one hell of a soundtrack.

If you've never got around to watching "Attack on Titan," stop reading right now. There are (obviously) huge spoilers ahead, and we'll just go straight in to discuss the ending of the show. Do yourself the favor of experiencing the defining anime of the 2010s — which also happens to be a perfect introduction to anime for newcomers.

After a nearly 10-year run, "Attack on Titan" came to an end in 2023 with a truly epic finale that saw protagonist Eren Jaeger unleash an army of thousands of Colossal Titans on the world, triggering a catastrophic genocide that killed 80% of humanity. Only the combined powers of Eren's former friends and enemies managed to take him down, and in the process destroy the power of the Titans forever. The series then ends with an epilogue showing the cycle of violence continuing across the years, with Eren's hometown of Shiganshina becoming a war-torn ruin and eventually a desolated forest.

Now the compilation movie "Attack on Titan: The Last Attack" which combines the final two episodes of the anime into an epic feature-length finale, gives audiences one final twist. This comes in the form of a post-credits scene that's both a brilliant joke and one final sting for audiences to discuss and theorize over.