Disney's Canceled Aristocats Sequel Went The Agatha Christie Route

During the 1970s, Disney animated films went through a bit of an unfortunate slump. With lower budgets and significantly rougher animation, films like "The Aristocats" and "Robin Hood" just didn't have the same power to impress audiences as the innovative and high-end attempts of the previous few decades. Though "The Aristocats" was a box office success and critics were fairly kind to it (save for Gene Siskel, who compared it unfavorably to the Disney classics),it has mostly become a footnote in Disney animation history.

"The Aristocats" follows the adventures of a fancy housecat named Duchess (Eva Gabor) and her kittens Marie (Liz English), Toulouse (Gary Dubin), and Berlioz (Dean Clark) after they are catnapped by the jealous butler of their owner, Madame Adelaide, and end up lost under a bridge in Paris, where they befriend alley cat J. Thomas O'Malley (Phil Harris). "The Aristocats" is quite a bit of fun with some truly underappreciated Disney characters, which makes us wonder what "The Aristocats 2" might have looked like.

During the height of the direct-to-video sequel craze, DisneyToons Studios was apparently set to make a sequel for "The Aristocats," and according to animator Tod Carter, it would have been a mystery set at sea.