Questlove Remaking Disney's Aristocats Sounds Like Mad Libs, But It Makes Total Sense

When they sang "Ev'rybody wants to be a cat," that apparently included the Academy Award and six-time Grammy Award-winner, Questlove. In news first reported by Deadline, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson is set to direct a live-action/animation hybrid remake of "The Aristocats" for the House of Mouse. The film is being compared to similar hybrid films like "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Space Jam: A New Legacy," featuring live-action performers crossed with CGI. There's no word yet on whether or not this means the titular cats will look like CGI updates of their animated origins, or if this will be another semi-realistic uncanny valley adventure similar to Disney's recent remake of "The Lion King."

Admittedly, the timing of this announcement is somewhat suspicious, as Disney also announced that they'd be laying off roughly 7,000 employees starting this week. It's a shame that the news of Questlove's "The Aristocats" remake is coming on the heels of such dreadful behind-the-scenes business news because this is precisely the kind of Disney project worth getting excited about, and deserves to shine without any corporate tarnish.

On paper, the announcement of Questlove tackling a remake of "The Aristocats" sounds like Disney plucked a director based on how well they rank as an SEO keyword, but lest we forget, Questlove's Oscar-win is for directing "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," the incredible documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. Obviously directing a narrative feature, let alone one incorporating animation, is an entirely new beast, but he's got "Peter Rabbit" filmmaker Will Gluck and "Onward" writer Keith Bunin to adapt the screenplay, and all of the resources available in the Disney machine.