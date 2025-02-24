Yellowstone: 1923 Season 2's Cole Brings Plenty Tribute, Explained
Pete Plenty Clouds is poised to become a prominent character in "1923" season 2, albeit with Jeremy Gauna playing the noble sheepherder this time around. Original star Cole Brings Plenty tragically passed away at age 27 in April of last year, with the police finding him dead after he was reported missing. However, his legacy as a performer lives on in the "Yellowstone" franchise, and "1923" season 2 features a moving tribute to the late star.
The opening credits dedication features sepia-toned clips of the actor playing Pete in season 1, concluding with an in memoriam message at the bottom of the screen. Some of the scenes featured in the video include Pete sitting against some rocks and riding his horse, which were probably the character's only peaceful moments amid his action-packed escapades in season 1.
While Cole Brings Plenty's run on "1923" was brief, it was certainly impactful. His character helps Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) after she escapes from a cruel Native American boarding school, which brings him into contact with her oppressors, resulting in some memorable sequences. Pete and Teonna form an instant bond, but the actors behind the characters also shared a strong friendship behind the scenes, and Nieves has paid tribute to her late co-star since his passing.
Aminah Nieves hopes to honor Cole Brings Plenty on 1923
Aminah Nieves went into the new season of "1923" wanting to honor the memory of Cole Brings Plenty. While speaking to TV Insider, she recalled feeling some anger ahead of the new season, knowing that she wouldn't be working alongside one of her closest friends anymore. However, she knows that the show was important to him, and that's why she has vowed to carry on in his stead:
"He lives on and with us every day. He was so excited and so happy to be a part of something of this magnitude. I could have sat there and been sad, or I could have sat there and honored him in the best way and uplifted Jeremy Gauna too for coming here and holding all of that weight, which it's an extreme weight to hold and to come in and take over for Coco. And he did it with such grace."
The "1923" season 2 premiere contains some questionable moments, but the aforementioned tribute is a positive standout from the episode. What's more, Teonna and Pete's story is just getting started, and looks set to become one of the series' most significant romances as the story moves forward. It's certainly the one that most fans will be rooting for, as the characters have been dragged through the wringer since they met.