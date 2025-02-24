Yellowstone: 1923 Season 2's Cole Brings Plenty Tribute, Explained

Pete Plenty Clouds is poised to become a prominent character in "1923" season 2, albeit with Jeremy Gauna playing the noble sheepherder this time around. Original star Cole Brings Plenty tragically passed away at age 27 in April of last year, with the police finding him dead after he was reported missing. However, his legacy as a performer lives on in the "Yellowstone" franchise, and "1923" season 2 features a moving tribute to the late star.

The opening credits dedication features sepia-toned clips of the actor playing Pete in season 1, concluding with an in memoriam message at the bottom of the screen. Some of the scenes featured in the video include Pete sitting against some rocks and riding his horse, which were probably the character's only peaceful moments amid his action-packed escapades in season 1.

While Cole Brings Plenty's run on "1923" was brief, it was certainly impactful. His character helps Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) after she escapes from a cruel Native American boarding school, which brings him into contact with her oppressors, resulting in some memorable sequences. Pete and Teonna form an instant bond, but the actors behind the characters also shared a strong friendship behind the scenes, and Nieves has paid tribute to her late co-star since his passing.