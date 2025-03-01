The Magician Teller Plays Two Different Characters On The Big Bang Theory & Young Sheldon

Magician Penn Jillette and his mute partner Teller are some seriously funny tricksters. The two became famous for mixing magic and a special brand of sarcasm (mostly courtesy of Jillette, though Teller's side-eye is legendary). They've hosted several of their own television shows, including "Penn & Teller: Bulls...," in which they broke down a different kind of nonsense each episode, and "Fool Us," a long-running reality series in which they search for the best aspiring magicians. They've also appeared as guest stars here and there, and the (mostly) silent half of the pair showed up as the father of neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) on the hit Chuck Lorre sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." In fact, one of the rare times he's spoken on camera was in the "Big Bang" finale, at his daughter's wedding to Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). He only says two words: "thank you," to Kaley Cuoco's Penny, who stood up to his overbearing wife (played by Kathy Bates), but it's hilarious.

The idea of Kathy Bates and Teller as Amy's parents is great, but there's just one tiny problem: Teller also plays a role in the "Big Bang Theory" spin-off series, "Young Sheldon," and it's not as Amy's dad. The franchise has always played it a tiny bit fast and loose with canon, but having the same guy play two different roles seems like a little much ... right?