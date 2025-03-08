What Happened To Jonathan Lipnicki From Stuart Little & Jerry Maguire?

In 2005, Jonathan Lipnicki voiced an episode of "Family Guy" and starred in a crass satire of the Rodney King riots, "The L.A. Riot Spectacular," alongside Snoop Dogg and Ron Jeremy. After that, he took a four-year break from acting, returning in 2009 on an episode of the defective detective series "Monk."

During an interview with /Film writer Witney Seibold in 2022, he explains the reasons for his break and touches on the challenges of maintaining an acting career as an adult when you were beloved by audiences as a child:

"I didn't work for a long time. And people always frame that as, 'Oh, I went to high school,' and whatnot. And that's the story that people tell sometimes when they don't work. Or if they're a child actor or whatever, they took time off. I did take time off, in the sense that it wasn't the only priority I had. But I didn't work because I just didn't work. I didn't really get any roles for a while."

Lipnicki explains that he wasn't getting roles because he no longer had the "nice inherent childlike wonder" that contributed to his early talent. Once "the world comes into play," he lost that natural ability, and he had to rediscover himself after graduating high school and taking some theatre classes. He needed to get back to the root of why he loved acting in the first place and take his craft more seriously.

After his break, Jonathan Lipnicki starred in a handful of TV roles, web series, and indie movies, but nothing with a major impact. Even though he worked hard to hone his acting skills, Jonathan Lipnicki became involved in Hollywood behind the camera instead of just in front of it.