Jonathan Lipnicki On Taking His Craft More Seriously And The Comedy Version Of Donnie Darko [Interview]

You got to do "Donnie Darko." If you were asked to come back and you got to choose another movie, do you have other movies in mind?

I don't know. I thought "Mulholland Drive" would be weird. That was in that time period when I was really into confusing movies because I hadn't seen anything "Donny Darko" in my life when I was in my young teens. Then I went in to mall and drive-in, and I just think it was like... Movies like that, inherently they're going to have some great comedy that come [from] them because they're so wild.



How often do you get to do shows like this? Sort of comedy, stand-up, sketch-inflicted things?

I've done some here and there, and then I've done theater. But this is pretty unique, so this was great.



As somebody who has started their acting career so young and who has continued to act, at what point in your career does your attitude about the craft change? When does it go from being "This is something I'm doing as a kid," to "This is something I'm going to continue to do in perpetuity?"

It's interesting because my first movie actually was "Jerry McGuire." And when I got onto set and I really had those days... It's interesting. As you get older you don't really remember as much. But I do remember a feeling of really loving it and not really knowing what that feeling was. Just loving every day, feeling fulfilled doing it. I went from reading "Go, Dog. Go!" to scripts. It just was ingrained in me. And it was always my choice. My parents, after every project, would ask me if I wanted to continue doing it. And the answer was always yes.