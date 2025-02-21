How The Monkey's Strange Celebrity Cameos Shake Up The Gory Horror Movie

The first surprising face shows up at the very start of Perkins' claret-covered little treat as a man desperate to get rid of this wide-eyed little simian from Satan, resorting to drastic measures. For anyone that has spent their time in the Lumon offices, or attended the f***ng Catalina Wine Mixer you probably won't be able to miss him, even with the questionable facial hair he's hiding behind.

In twisted "Jumanji"/"Gremlins" fashion, "The Monkey" opens with a father who desperately tries to return a gift to a pawnshop, aiming to prevent whatever has empowered this monkey from falling into his family's hands (spoilers — it absolutely does). In this opening scene, a bloodied airline pilot with a iffy mustache pleads with the shop owner to take the monkey toy back, only to encounter the horror that always accompanies the purchase of a cursed item — a "no refund" policy. It's incredibly bad business, but then bad business is something that Adam Scott, star of "Severance," would likely be accustomed to by now.

Tapping into that beloved comedic spark seen in "Party Down," "Step Brothers" and "Parks and Recreation," Scott portrays a sky guy on edge, clearly aware of the monkey's potential for chaos. His brief but brilliantly funny appearance underscores just how dangerous this wind-up toy can be, frantically trying to get it out of his possession. It's so dangerous that his last-ditch effort results in the toy monkey meeting the wrong end of a flamethrower within the first ten minutes of the movie. The real problem, of course, is that it's the pilot's family who gets burned from this point forward and daddy dearest nowhere to be found from here on out.