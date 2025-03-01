Why James Woods Disappeared From Family Guy

Although Woods' early appearances on "Family Guy" aren't flattering — his episodes are littered with constant references to how difficult he apparently is to work with and jokes making fun of his political views — I also think they did far more to help his image than hurt it. By letting him voice himself and say these self-deprecating lines, "Family Guy" allowed Woods to seem humble and self-aware. It's sort of like how the Rush Limbaugh episode of "Family Guy," which technically made fun of the right-wing radio personality, still ultimately served to make him more palatable to a general audience. The fact that the show made fun of Limbaugh's views only made Limbaugh seem cooler for being okay with it; despite the show's claims that it hates Limbaugh's politics, they basically offered this far-right ghoul the mother of all PR wins.

You can see this dynamic on display constantly throughout the history of "Saturday Night Live," another show that will make fun of a politician but will still let the politician come on stage and take part in it, allowing the media to praise them for being "willing to take a joke." "SNL" may posture as a show speaking truth to power, but as long as they're inviting the politician on stage with them it's clear that all they're really doing is helping their image.

This all may have seemed worth the trouble for the "Family Guy" writers, who've often insisted that they can be friends with people regardless of how vehemently they disagree with each other's politics. However, in this era where right-wing celebrities like Woods have gotten far more extreme (and where their views are actually being directly catered to by the government, unlike how they were in the Obama years), the writers may have changed their minds. They used to be able to stomach all the baggage that came with a James Woods guest appearance, but it seems like that's no longer the case.