The Short-Lived Family Guy Video Game That Has Been Entirely Forgotten

Unfortunately, "Family Guy Online" just felt like too much of a lazy cash grab to be a success. There were few coherent storylines, with the game's narrative instead opting for just a string of references to the show. Often, your prize for completing a task was that you'd get to watch a clip from the show, but if you want to watch "Family Guy" clips you can already just put on the show at any time. The game was an ad for the show first, and a playable game second.

Meanwhile, "The Simpsons" released another video game around the same, a mobile one called "Tapped Out" where users got to design their own city. Described in the ads as "life-ruiningly addictive," this game is a lot of fun (too much fun, even) for anyone looking for a steady supply of dopamine boosts. I started playing the game in high school and had to quit after a few weeks because it was taking up all my free time; meanwhile, players even today will talk about this game like it's an addictive drug.

"I loved this game so much I had to stop cold turkey," wrote one Redditor in the "Simpsons" subreddit. "I was waking up in the middle of the night during special events to ensure I got all the collectibles. It consumed me and I loved it. Tried to print my city out at work in color and got in trouble then everyone needed a code to use the printer."

"Tapped Out" lasted for over a decade before the developers, EA Mobile, shut it down in January 2025, and a lot of its players are still struggling with the news. The game's subreddit, which has 74,000 users, is now filled with posts lamenting the game's shutdown and wondering if there's any way it could come back. But much like "The Simpsons: Hit & Run," it seems like "Tapped Out" is gone for good.

It was sad to see both of the major "Simpsons" video games go, but both of them had a massive impact, much larger than the "Family Guy" RPG could ever dream of. Not to rag on "Family Guy" too much for not being as good as "The Simpsons," but man, it's gotta sting for them to know that "Simpsons" supremacy extends even beyond the realm of TV. And not to add insult to injury, but the "South Park" games are consistently awesome, too.