Star Trek's Stardates Explained

When "Star Trek" was being developed back in the mid-1960s, creator Gene Roddenberry didn't want to make the show's Julian year explicit. It was to be set in the future, yes, but Roddenberry wanted to discourage any potential nitpicking of the timeline. Most of the early developmental materials merely said that "Star Trek" took place "about 200 years from now," and all of the dates were to be given in a new, fictional time-measuring metric called stardates. The original "Star Trek" pilot took place on stardate 1312.4, which initially had no meaning. No one, not even the "Star Trek" showrunners, assigned any span of time to any of the digits in a stardate. It just sounded futuristic.

Also, ridding the galaxy of the Julian calendar was logical in a sci-fi context. "Star Trek" takes place in a galaxy overseen by a multi-planetary Federation, and all of those planets would likely have days and years of dramatically different lengths. Why would, say, Vulcans, agree to measure time based on the movements of Earth? A new standard system, based on no planet's time, would likely be the most amenable compromise.

The original pilot, "Where No Man Has Gone Before," was set on stardate 1312.4, and the show's last episode, "Turnabout Intruder," was said to be set on stardate 5928.5. Questions will immediately arise, of course. How close did those stardates cleave to the three years that elapsed between the airing of the two episodes? Do 4,600 stardate "units" elapse every three years? And what did the decimal points represent? No one has an answer, as there originally wasn't one.

Eventually, however, both fans and Trek showrunners began to figure out Trek's relation to the Julian calendar, realizing that the original series took place in the mid-to-late 2260s. From there, Trekkies began bending over backward to explain how stardates actually work in the "Star Trek" universe, and they came up with a system that works ... kind of.