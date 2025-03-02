Pedro Pascal's First Audition Was For A Beloved Crime Thriller

To quote David Lynch's adaptation of "Dune": "A beginning is a very delicate time." There's no better way to sum up how a career in the arts can be made (or foiled) by someone landing the right project at the right time. It is indeed a very delicate process, and not just because it can hang upon all sorts of factors as to why or why not someone lands a gig. It also has to do with the impact of the end result. For instance, what if Kurt Russell had gotten cast in "Star Wars" instead of Harrison Ford? Would Han Solo still be as beloved and iconic? Would the film have been just as successful, or more so, or even less so?

All these factors go into the "what if?" thought exercise when it comes to the arts, and while the outcome is something we'll never know for sure, the possibilities sure are compelling ... and for those whom these questions impact directly, those possibilities are a lot more potent and personal. That's the case for Pedro Pascal, who has been enjoying a solid decade of seeing his star rise to the top of Hollywood. The actor, who for the first portion of his career was best known as a frequent guest star on various popular TV shows, has progressed to the point where he's become a common leading presence in major films as well as the anchor of several ongoing franchises: The "Star Wars" universe ("The Mandalorian"), the "The Last of Us" series, and this summer, the Marvel Cinematic Universe ("The Fantastic Four: First Steps").

However, had Pascal landed an audition he had at the beginning of his career, it's entirely possible his A-list status may have begun a lot earlier and lasted a lot longer. Pascal was up for a role in the 1996 crime thriller "Primal Fear," and it's almost guaranteed that the role he was auditioning for was the one that was eventually won by Edward Norton. It was a movie and performance which both rocketed the similarly unknown Norton to stardom, and sent Pascal back to hitting the pavement for quite a while.