Can Harry Potter Still Speak To Snakes After The Deathly Hallows?

If you have a phobia of snakes, you should probably stay away from the "Harry Potter" franchise. Every single movie features a snake of some sort, and not just because the main villain has one as his pet. Snakes are vital to the "Harry Potter" universe because of what it tells us about Harry; in the first book/movie, Harry's conversation with a snake at the zoo serves as our first proper glimpse at his wizard powers. When he talks to a snake again in "Chamber of Secrets," this time in front of the whole school, it sparks the beginning of Harry's identity crisis.

Harry learns that the ability to speak with snakes, aka Parseltongue, is rare even among wizards. Some of the only wizards known to be capable of such a feat are Lord Voldemort and Salazar Slytherin, the founder of the good-for-nothing Slytherin house. Luckily, Harry manages to prove that he's not Salazar's heir at the end of "Chamber of Secrets," and for the rest of the series his Parseltongue skills are treated as a fun (if creepy) tool, not something to be ashamed of.

So, why Harry can talk to snakes? As we learn in "Chamber of Secrets," Voldemort had unwittingly attached a part of his soul onto baby Harry when he tried to kill him. In addition to accidentally turning Harry into the final horcrux (something we'd only find out about in "Deathly Hallows"), Voldemort also gave Harry the gift of Parseltongue. It's just one of many examples of how Voldemort's attempts to kill Harry keep accidentally making him stronger.

But at the end of "Deathly Hallows: Part 2," Voldemort kills Harry. Or rather, he kills the part of Harry that carries Voldemort's soul. So, what then? Can Harry still speak to snakes afterward, or will snakes always be a stranger to him from this moment on? The books are surprisingly uninterested in this question, but we can find answers outside the main text.