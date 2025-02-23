The Big Bang Theory Character You Likely Forgot Walton Goggins Played

Goggins is the kind of actor who can charm and intimidate with equal measure. He's got a natural penchant for comedy, as demonstrated through his television work in "Vice Principals," "The Righteous Gemstones," and even his own short-lived (but very sweet) sitcom "The Unicorn." But it's easy to see why his brief appearance in "The Big Bang Theory" isn't as fondly remembered, despite an admittedly funny moment in which Raj keeps envisioning Oliver watching him make out with Nell from behind a couch.

Aside from the fact that the effortlessly suave Goggins is playing him, Oliver isn't exactly given much of a sympathetic bent. Nell informs Raj that, in addition to never cooking for her, Oliver can get "possessive and jealous." That becomes abundantly clear when he later confronts Raj, despite his separated wife never telling him about their fling to begin with. Considering he moved out and she's moved on, it makes Oliver's plea look creepy and boundary-pushing. The red flags are waving, folks.

Raj, however, doesn't seem to understand what those words mean. He thinks that Oliver's actually kind of chill, with the both of them going out to a pie shop together, and that she wasn't "being fair to him." Nell naturally sees this as the end of their courtship and in a surprising turn of events, has an off-screen reunion with Oliver. Raj's insistence on kissing and making up was so off-putting that it led her back to him. Happy ending? Not really.

The "Big Bang" men have rarely had the best track record with treating women with respect beyond the ones within their close-knit crew, so that tracks. Oliver seems like such a strange guest spot for Goggins considering that even his most menacing characters carry a charm about them. He can make just about anything funny, but he's too underwritten here to leave much of a lasting impression.