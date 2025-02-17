Captain America: Brave New World Sneakily Killed Off One Of Marvel's Worst Avengers

This article contains spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World."

"Captain America: Brave New World" is arguably too safe and forgettable, a sentiment that's been shared by many fans and critics since the film's release. If you're of that opinion, it's highly possible that some details have already slipped your mind, including the death of a minor character who is regarded as one of the worst members of the Avengers in the comics.

In the movie, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) turns to his trustworthy military friend, Dennis Dunphy (William Mark McCullough), to find out what's in the pills that Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) has been feeding President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) to unlock his monstrous potential. However, Sterns kills off the noble soldier before he can contact Sam and provide some answers, and the rest is history. Goodbye, Dunphy. We hardly knew thee.

Most of the time, it's sad to see good guys get whacked, but Marvel Comics fans probably rooted for Stern in this exchange. This is because the villain seemingly stopped Dunphy's superhero alias, Demolition Man, from ever joining either the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new Avengers squad or any of the other superteams set up in "Captain America: Brave New World." With that in mind, let's find out why this character is viewed as one of the worst Avengers in comic book form.