Captain America: Brave New World Sneakily Killed Off One Of Marvel's Worst Avengers
This article contains spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World."
"Captain America: Brave New World" is arguably too safe and forgettable, a sentiment that's been shared by many fans and critics since the film's release. If you're of that opinion, it's highly possible that some details have already slipped your mind, including the death of a minor character who is regarded as one of the worst members of the Avengers in the comics.
In the movie, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) turns to his trustworthy military friend, Dennis Dunphy (William Mark McCullough), to find out what's in the pills that Samuel Sterns (Tim Blake Nelson) has been feeding President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) to unlock his monstrous potential. However, Sterns kills off the noble soldier before he can contact Sam and provide some answers, and the rest is history. Goodbye, Dunphy. We hardly knew thee.
Most of the time, it's sad to see good guys get whacked, but Marvel Comics fans probably rooted for Stern in this exchange. This is because the villain seemingly stopped Dunphy's superhero alias, Demolition Man, from ever joining either the Marvel Cinematic Universe's new Avengers squad or any of the other superteams set up in "Captain America: Brave New World." With that in mind, let's find out why this character is viewed as one of the worst Avengers in comic book form.
Marvel's Demolition Man was doomed from the start
As Den of Geek has pointed out, Demolition Man has a long history with Sam Wilson and the Avengers. The character debuted in Mike Carlin and Ron Wilson's "The Thing" #28, back when he was a simple wrestler who gained superhuman strength after making a deal with Power Broker Incorporated, only to get on the company's bad side after refusing to do its wicked bidding. This ultimately opened the door to him joining forces with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, much to the dismay of comic book fans.
Despite boasting strong values and morals, which are essential characteristics of the Avengers, Demolition Man was doomed from the get-go. For starters, his costume is an amalgamation of Daredevil's original suit and Wolverine's mask, which isn't the best way to make a strong impression as a respectable hero with a unique identity. The character also has a tendency to botch his missions, making him more of a comedic sidekick than a credible member of Earths' greatest superheroes.
If "Captain America: Brave New World" can be praised for anything, it's tying up loose ends and ensuring that Demolition Man won't ever receive top-billing in the MCU. At the same time, this franchise has brought characters back from the dead in the past, so don't completely rule out the possibility of Dennis Dunphy walking again.
"Captain America: Brave New World" is now playing in theaters.