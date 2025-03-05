The Big Bang Theory Character Who Was Only Supposed To Appear In One Episode

When "The Big Bang Theory" first started in 2007, there were only five main cast members: Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter, Kunal Nayyar as Raj Koothrappali, Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz, and Kaley Cuoco as Penny. Over time, co-creator Chuck Lorre and his creative team wisely brought on some supporting players who eventually became regulars, including three important additions: Melissa Rauch as Bernadette Rostenkowski (who becomes Howard's love interest), Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler (who ultimately dates and marries Sheldon), and Kevin Sussman as Stuart Bloom (the owner of the local comic book store, though Sussman was originally eyed for the role of Howard). So, which one was only supposed to be a fleeting guest star? That would be Rauch's character Bernadette.

During an interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in February 2023, Rauch, who stars in NBC's "Night Court" reboot, told the Oscar winner that she's still amazed by the experience and shared that she thought it would be a short gig. "I still don't know that I fully processed what that whole experience was," Rauch admitted. "Right before I got cast as Bernadette, I was literally at the unemployment office the week before that job. I was just supposed to be there for the week, and then they said I was gonna do a couple of more episodes. The fact that it turned into that, I'm just so endlessly grateful."

In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Rauch said roughly the same thing ... and noted that a chance phone call to her agent made it all happen. "I still have the email for the audition that read, 'Enclosed please find the material for the above appointment... Bernadette, guest star.'" Rauch recalled. "I auditioned on September 15, 2009, but prior to that audition, I hadn't had one in so long that I called my agency and said, 'I'm sorry, but is there anything out there you think I'd be right for?' I needed to work and hated having to make that call, but I just decided to do it. My agent said, 'It's very slow,' and then two days later I had an audition for 'Big Bang.' Needless to say, I was thrilled I got the courage to make that phone call."