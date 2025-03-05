The Big Bang Theory Character Who Was Only Supposed To Appear In One Episode
When "The Big Bang Theory" first started in 2007, there were only five main cast members: Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter, Kunal Nayyar as Raj Koothrappali, Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz, and Kaley Cuoco as Penny. Over time, co-creator Chuck Lorre and his creative team wisely brought on some supporting players who eventually became regulars, including three important additions: Melissa Rauch as Bernadette Rostenkowski (who becomes Howard's love interest), Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler (who ultimately dates and marries Sheldon), and Kevin Sussman as Stuart Bloom (the owner of the local comic book store, though Sussman was originally eyed for the role of Howard). So, which one was only supposed to be a fleeting guest star? That would be Rauch's character Bernadette.
During an interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in February 2023, Rauch, who stars in NBC's "Night Court" reboot, told the Oscar winner that she's still amazed by the experience and shared that she thought it would be a short gig. "I still don't know that I fully processed what that whole experience was," Rauch admitted. "Right before I got cast as Bernadette, I was literally at the unemployment office the week before that job. I was just supposed to be there for the week, and then they said I was gonna do a couple of more episodes. The fact that it turned into that, I'm just so endlessly grateful."
In Jessica Radloff's 2022 book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," Rauch said roughly the same thing ... and noted that a chance phone call to her agent made it all happen. "I still have the email for the audition that read, 'Enclosed please find the material for the above appointment... Bernadette, guest star.'" Rauch recalled. "I auditioned on September 15, 2009, but prior to that audition, I hadn't had one in so long that I called my agency and said, 'I'm sorry, but is there anything out there you think I'd be right for?' I needed to work and hated having to make that call, but I just decided to do it. My agent said, 'It's very slow,' and then two days later I had an audition for 'Big Bang.' Needless to say, I was thrilled I got the courage to make that phone call."
How did Melissa Rauch end up sticking around as Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory?
In Jessica Radloff's book, the overwhelming consensus from the creative team behind "The Big Bang Theory" is that they loved Melissa Rauch as soon as she auditioned for the series, and pretty soon, it was a no-brainer to keep her around. As executive producer, writer, and eventual showrunner Steve Molaro told Radloff, "Her reading was so different from everybody else's. She was funny and cute, and as she walked out, I remember we were all like, 'Whoa, she was great. Let's use her!' It was that simple."
Casting directors Nikki Valko and Ken Miller felt the same way; as Valko put it, "Melissa Rauch equals comedy gold, and we don't say that easily." Valko went on to add that after watching a ton of auditions for "The Big Bang Theory," everyone simply knew Rauch was something special. "We see a lot of actor," Valko continued. "She walked into that room, and it was like, 'Wow.' We had never met her before. She knew where every beat was, every moment. It was a flawless audition, and that's the gold. And the role was only for one, maybe two episodes. Certainly it wasn't what it became."
"You just want to hug her all the time because she's so darn nice," Miller said before weighing in on the personality trait that would later come to define the character of Bernadette (as well as Rauch's diminutive stature). "But that sass coming out of that tiny little person ... she was a force. That's a lot of presence for someone itty-bitty! It was just a funny visual, and it was so funny to later see her put the pitbull next to Wolowitz, who was such a mama's boy."
Bernadette made Howard better on The Big Bang Theory, according to Simon Helberg
The person who provided some of the most earnest praise of Melissa Rauch in Jessica Radloff's book was — and there's no surprise here — Simon Helberg, who had nothing but wonderful things to say about both Rauch and Bernadette. "Howard was such a sleazy, philandering, lothario for so long, I didn't know if that was just his fate to continue that sad cycle, so when Melissa came on, I thought, 'Oh, this is going to be really fun.' She was written differently from the other women Howard had gone out with or gone for," Helberg recalled before saying he felt a connection with Rauch right away (and joking about her signature "Bernadette" voice and, again, her height). "And when I met Melissa, I was immediately and completely won over," he went on. "Her charm is irresistible, and as well as her signature voice, which got higher and higher as the episodes went on. Initially I don't think dogs in St. Louis were rolling on the ground covering their heads with their paws. But it was there. And I thought, 'Oh my God, finally, someone who is smaller than me!'"
"She really is the kindest, gentlest person," Helberg added before revealing that he remembers pretty much everything about the pair's first episode, "The Creepy Candy Coating Corollary," where Bernadette and Howard go on a blind date with Leonard and Penny. "I have a really strong memory of her first episode— that scene in the restaurant where the date happened," Helberg continued. "I remember the feeling and the exchanges and the looks and saying something about a crucifix, and then the scene in the car doing magic for her. It was like the best partner you could have. You're really only as good as your partner, so I was happy to be doing the show in tandem with her forever from then on out."
"The Big Bang Theory," including all of Bernadette's best moments, is streaming on Max now.