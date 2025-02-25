Why Does Family Guy's Stewie Have A British Accent?

There's a lot wrong with Stewie Griffin from "Family Guy." Why is he evil? Why is his head shaped like a football? Why can he and the dog talk? And even accepting that Stewie can talk, why is he talking like that?

Stewie Griffin talks in a sort of upper-class English accent, which is weird because the rest of the Griffins (especially his parents) talk with distinct Rhode Island accents. Even Brian, who's speaking skill origins are similarly unexplored throughout the series, still talks in a standard American accent you'd expect from someone who grew up in America. Why is the dog's voice more normal than the baby's? And while we're asking questions, can someone in Quahog do something about that pedophile who lives down the street?

In a 2010 interview, MacFarlane explained how he thought up Stewie's voice. Turns out, he was reading about the production of one of his favorite movies, "My Fair Lady," the 1964 musical about a posh British guy who teaches cockney girl to speak like him. As MacFarlane explained:

"I read the biography of Alan J. Lerner, who is the lyricist... And there was, I guess he and Rex Harrison were strolling through Hyde Park one day during the development of that show, and they were both talking about the trouble they were having with their wives, and Rex ... said, [using his Stewie voice] 'I say, Alan, wouldn't it be marvelous if we turned out to be homosexuals?'"

That line was the spark that led to MacFarlane finding the voice for Stewie. He seems to have taken Rex Harrison's voice and made it a little snobbier and a little more evil. Even without MacFarlane pointing this out, however, fans probably could've pieced the inspiration together in season 3's "One if by Clam, Two if by Sea." In that episode, Stewie's storyline is one big "My Fair Lady" homage, in which he teaches another baby to speak like him: