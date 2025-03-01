Aaron Paul's Breaking Bad Follow-Up Was A Disappointing Video Game Movie

Being successful on television is not a guarantee that you can parlay that success onto the big screen. It's an undeniably true aspect of Hollywood that while some people may be fortunate enough to jump to and from the small and big screens with ease, encouraging audiences to make the leap with them, many others can only find true success in one medium.

One of the many thrills of the seminal AMC drama "Breaking Bad," for example, was not just in watching Bryan Cranston, formerly so well-known for being so cartoonish and outrageous on the Fox sitcom "Malcolm in the Middle," evoke self-involved villainy as Walter White. It was also in watching Cranston's co-star, Aaron Paul, as the hapless small-time meth dealer Jesse Pinkman, struggling to make a name for himself and potentially go straight, even as the man who would be Heisenberg dragged him further to the brink. Considering that there were only 62 episodes of "Breaking Bad" across a handful of years, it's even more impressive that Paul was able to make clear to audiences and critics that he was an actor of immense talent and emotion, winning three Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actor to boot. (In hindsight, it's hard to believe three other actors almost played Pinkman instead.)

Award-winning though he was, however, Paul hasn't quite ever made the successful leap to the big screen. It's not for a lack of trying, though, when you think about the timing of his first big project post-"Breaking Bad." On paper, it seemed like the kind of thing that shouldn't have faltered. It was a genre film, specifically an action movie full of intense car-driven set pieces. Paul was surrounded by a talented ensemble, too; he could carry himself well as Jesse, but there's no shame in working with a strong group of actors to make your work all the better. The film in question also had built-in name recognition, seeing as it was inspired by a popular set of video games.

Yes, the 2014 film "Need for Speed" sure seemed like it was destined to become a hit ... but it actually proved to be a big-time swing and a miss (at least in the United States).