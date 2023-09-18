Is Need For Speed 2 Happening Or Has The Video Game Movie Been Impounded?

"Need for Speed" tends to get unceremoniously left out of the conversation about video game movies. Released in 2014, the film debuted at the height of Aaron Paul's post-"Breaking Bad" fame. Paul stars as Tobey Marshall, a former race car driver turned working-class mechanic from New York whose friend is killed by Tobey's wealthy rival Dino Brewster (Dominic Cooper) during an illegal street race — a crime that Tobey is wrongly arrested and convicted for. Upon his release from prison, Tobey sets out to defeat Dino in a San Francisco race. However, for reasons that are too complicated to get into here, he must do so by first driving across the country in a rare Mustang he helped restore in less than 48 hours. Also, Imogen Poots is riding shotgun with him.

"Need for Speed" plays like a gritty crime-thriller in the vein of the first "Fast & Furious" film but with sudden outbursts of flippant comedy and ridiculous action sequences that are more on the level with the most recent "Fast & Furious" sequels (especially "Fast X"). It's a film where Paul does a cheeky impersonation of Vin Diesel's grumble-growl acting while Poots operates in full adorkable mode, with Scott Mescudi and Rami Malek co-starring as the comic relief members of Tobey's crew. There's also a scene where the film slams on the brakes to devote nearly four minutes to showing Malek quitting his job to go assist his friends by stripping butt-naked at his workplace.

That is all to say, you are either on the same loopy wavelength as "Need for Speed" or you are not. Enough people saw the film to make it a proper success at the box office, but what about a sequel? It's extremely unlikely at this stage, and here's why.