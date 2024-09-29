3 Actors Who Almost Played Breaking Bad's Jesse Pinkman Before Aaron Paul

Bert and Ernie. Mulder and Scully. Jesse and Walt. Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) are among the greatest television odd couples of all time, but their incredible journey was almost stopped short more than once, both onscreen and off. Despite the fact that Jesse would go on to be the heart and soul of "Breaking Bad," series creator Vince Gilligan originally planned on killing him off by the end of the first season. However, the chemistry between Paul and Cranston was just too good to cut short and Jesse became a much bigger part of the show, lasting through the end of the series and even into his own follow-up movie, "El Camino."

Originally, though, AMC had problems with casting Paul as the sweet-hearted and foul-mouthed meth dealer. In fact, there were three other well-known actors in the running against him that the network preferred. Eventually, in a behind-the-scenes interview from 2013, the show's casting director, Dawn Steinberg, revealed the actors who almost played Jesse Pinkman instead of Aaron Paul, and they're honestly pretty surprising.