3 Actors Who Almost Played Breaking Bad's Jesse Pinkman Before Aaron Paul
Bert and Ernie. Mulder and Scully. Jesse and Walt. Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) are among the greatest television odd couples of all time, but their incredible journey was almost stopped short more than once, both onscreen and off. Despite the fact that Jesse would go on to be the heart and soul of "Breaking Bad," series creator Vince Gilligan originally planned on killing him off by the end of the first season. However, the chemistry between Paul and Cranston was just too good to cut short and Jesse became a much bigger part of the show, lasting through the end of the series and even into his own follow-up movie, "El Camino."
Originally, though, AMC had problems with casting Paul as the sweet-hearted and foul-mouthed meth dealer. In fact, there were three other well-known actors in the running against him that the network preferred. Eventually, in a behind-the-scenes interview from 2013, the show's casting director, Dawn Steinberg, revealed the actors who almost played Jesse Pinkman instead of Aaron Paul, and they're honestly pretty surprising.
The 3 actors who were almost Jesse Pinkman
In the interview, Steinberg explained that the show's creatives had a couple of actors testing against Paul, but the network had their doubts about him:
"We tested Aaron Paul against Penn Badgley, Reid Scott, and Colin Hanks I want to say. And it was clear that it was Aaron Paul [who should play Jesse] in the audition room. You just know. You feel it. You feel it — you watch an actor audition; you hear the words, and it's almost [like] he's no longer himself. He is the character. We had to fight the network tooth and nail. They thought he was too 'Spelling' is what they called it."
By "Spelling," the executives meant that Paul looked too much to them like someone who would be in one of Aaron Spelling's TV shows, like "Beverly Hills, 90210," and that he was too "good-looking" to work on the gritty drug drama. Those other options seem really strange, however, as none of the actors named could have portrayed Pinkman the way Paul did. They're also all good-looking in their own way, especially "You" star Penn Badgley, who is very conventionally handsome. Reid Scott is a strange pick, too, as it's tough to picture the guy best known for playing Dan on "Veep" delivering Jesse's lines.
Seriously? Colin Hanks?
As strange as Badgley or Reid would have been, though, the oddest potential Jesse of them all has to be "Fargo" star Colin Hanks, the son of actor Tom Hanks. Colin looks an awful lot like his famous father, for one, which would have made hearing him say "Yo, b****" on repeat pretty unbelievable, but he also just has a totally different energy than Paul. Thankfully, the team behind "Breaking Bad' really fought for him, to the point that Steinberg said, "Sony almost didn't make the pilot because we really threatened them, saying, 'It has to be Aaron Paul.'"
Paul has gone on to do some other fun projects since "Breaking Bad," including episodes of "Black Mirror" and a role on the HBO sci-fi series "Westworld." His performances carry a kind of wounded soulfulness regardless of the characters he plays, and that's part of what made him so perfect as Pinkman. He helped make the broken young man into so much more than a silly caricature of a drug dealer, and "Breaking Bad' is all the better for it.