The Ozploitation Movie That Got Dennis Hopper Kicked Out Of Australia

Hopper used the Stanislavsky Method, frequently known as "Method acting," to bring authenticity to his roles. In the case of "Mad Dog Morgan," that meant leaning into the real Dan Morgan's purported binge drinking. In the documentary "Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozploitation!," Jeremy Thomas, a producer on "Mad Dog Morgan," revealed that Hopper was "arrested and put in jail within a night of him arriving in Sydney. He was already in fighting down at the pubs." Associate producer Richard Brennan also alleged that Hopper was doing a lot of cocaine, which wasn't exactly historically accurate.

Despite Hopper being an absolute wild card and Aboriginal co-star David Gulpilil going on walkabout for four days in the middle of shooting to ask the birds and trees about Hopper, who said he was "crazy," the movie's crew somehow managed to finish filming "Mad Dog Morgan." Just after shooting the final scene, however, Hopper went off the handle for the last time on Australian soil. According to Hopper himself in "Not Quite Hollywood," he decided to go visit the grave of the real Dan Morgan immediately after filming his death scene. He then "proceeded to down a bottle of 151-proof rum" and decided to "destroy the cemetery." He apparently then got into a car, announced he had formerly been a racecar driver, and sped off, still dressed as Mad Dog.

Eventually, Hopper was apprehended by Australian police, though not before doing some damage. He was dragged before a judge as quickly as possible, who declared that he was legally dead based upon his blood alcohol content before banning him from even riding in a car in Victoria ever again. The judge then sent him straight to the airport to leave the land down under. When you get kicked out of the same country that produced the brain-melting bizarreness of George Miller's "Mad Max" movies, that's honestly pretty impressive.