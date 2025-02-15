Brave New World Somehow Manages To Rehash Every Previous Captain America Movie

This article contains spoilers for "Captain America: Brave New World."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in trouble. The past couple of years have seen a string of commercial and critical failures that have put the future of this cinematic experiment in peril. Worse yet, it seems every new Marvel project is met with apathy and disinterest. With the Multiverse Saga heading toward its conclusion, every movie counts, and sadly, "Captain America: Brave New World" is not the clear-cut solution to Marvel's problems. This is a safe, forgettable, entirely unpolitical movie with nothing to say and little to offer that "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" didn't already cover. We may never know how much damage the reshoots did to the movie or whether previous drafts were any better, but it's hard to imagine things being worse than what is hitting theaters.

In "Brave New World," Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), is now working for President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford). After an assassination attempt on the President, Sam goes rogue and takes it upon himself to exonerate his friend, Isaiah Bradley, who was involved in the shooting, slowly unraveling a vast conspiracy that threatens to unleash war on the world in the process. The story is nothing to write home about, the villain's plot is vague, and other than Harrison Ford being a damn movie star and Red Hulk being pretty cool, there is little in the new "Captain America" that we haven't seen before.

The worst sin this movie commits is that it is mostly a rehash of the previous "Captain America" movies. For a movie that is about Sam Wilson coming on his own as the new Captain America and stepping out of the shadow of Steve Rogers, "Brave New World" does seem quite eager to make you think of the Steve Rogers movies.