Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio Had One Condition For His Most Shocking Moment

The following contains spoilers for the entire final season of "Cobra Kai."

"Cobra Kai" Season 6 Part 3 is full of moments straight out of most "Karate Kid" enthusiasts' dreams. For six years, the show has done fan service the right way, using it to say something about its characters, the past, and the present. When the first season essentially redid the original plot of "The Karate Kid" but with Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) turning to the dark side and purposely using a dirty trick to win, it was to show Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) realizing the dangers of passing along the more aggressive aspects of the Cobra Kai teachings.

This continues all the way to the final episodes of Season 6, which are some of the best episodes in the entire show. We see themes and character arcs come full circle, hard-won victories achieved, and plenty of shocking moments. Arguably, though, one of the biggest shocks comes in the series' final episode, when Johnny arrives at his last fight of the Sekai Taikai tournament accompanied by virtually all the main characters that were part of the new Miyagi-Do dojo, each of them dressed in the Cobra Kai gi. That includes Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) himself, the sworn enemy of Cobra Kai, who's now backing his best friend and wearing his dojo's uniform.

It's a moment that fans could have only dreamed of, and one that shocked even Macchio himself. As such, when the actor read the script for the final episode, he wasn't fully convinced. Speaking to a group of reporters during a roundtable interview /Film participated in, the actor explained, "I felt like a little toy doll that they were just redressing in the dark, [like] Darth Vader taking Luke Skywalker and putting him in the Darth Vader costume."

Macchio came to terms with the decision, but he did have one condition for the scene — his headband. "As long as I keep the Hachimaki Miyagi-Do headband, I'm cool," the actor added, jokingly. "It shows such growth and such support for his ex-foe now friend, Johnny Lawrence. It shows such goodness that what he would do to support his friend and the greater good, and I loved it."