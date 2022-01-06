Cobra Kai Will Use AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Or Die Trying

The music in "Cobra Kai" is not only fantastic, but it's often a plot point. For instance, that reference to (and there are mild spoilers for season 4 ahead) Peter Cetera and his song "Glory of Love" from the second film in the franchise as bonding point between Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio). Johnny (William Zabka), as we know, loves '80s hair metal. It's a huge part of who he is, and it was part of how he helped bond with Miguel as well.

The series creators have a song in mind that they'd really like to get into the show, and it needs to happen. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jon Hurwitz (who created the show along with Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg) talked about the music in the series, saying, "I mean, our fantasy is having the kind of music budget that would allow for us to have nonstop AC/DC and Bon Jovi and Guns N' Roses."

Yes please to that! They've managed some really good ones like songs from Poison and Journey. However, there is a white whale of a song, and that song is AC/DC's "Thunderstruck."