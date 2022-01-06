Cobra Kai Will Use AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Or Die Trying
The music in "Cobra Kai" is not only fantastic, but it's often a plot point. For instance, that reference to (and there are mild spoilers for season 4 ahead) Peter Cetera and his song "Glory of Love" from the second film in the franchise as bonding point between Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio). Johnny (William Zabka), as we know, loves '80s hair metal. It's a huge part of who he is, and it was part of how he helped bond with Miguel as well.
The series creators have a song in mind that they'd really like to get into the show, and it needs to happen. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jon Hurwitz (who created the show along with Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg) talked about the music in the series, saying, "I mean, our fantasy is having the kind of music budget that would allow for us to have nonstop AC/DC and Bon Jovi and Guns N' Roses."
Yes please to that! They've managed some really good ones like songs from Poison and Journey. However, there is a white whale of a song, and that song is AC/DC's "Thunderstruck."
Burning Heart
Hurwitz explained, "We had 'Thunderstruck' written into the script ... We've written 'Thunderstruck' into the script several times over the years, and we've never been able to afford it in that moment or to make that choice [to spend the money on it] right now." They ended up using "Breakin' Outta Hell" from the Australian rock band Airbourne over the training montage they wanted "Thunderstruck" for.
You know, I do love that song, and I'd really like to hear it. To that end, maybe we can all tweet about "Thunderstruck" and the important people who can just volunteer to let them use it for free will see it? I mean, they got Carrie Underwood for the finale of the season because she tweeted her love for the series. It's not just background noise, "Cobra Kai." Music supervisor Michelle Johnson uses these songs in a way that highlights them, like when they used "Girls Girls Girls" from Mötley Crüe, as the interview points out, for Johnny's attempt to recruit female students.
Whether or not they get the rights, may I just point out Johnny's training montage to Survivor's "Burning Heart?" He was running to that song. I have also run to that song. Cheesy or not, it's from "Rocky IV," and it's the perfect amount of silly and inspiring. AC/DC, just give them the rights, okay?