Does The Sekai Taikai Tournament From Cobra Kai Exist In Real Life?

"Cobra Kai" has always been more than a bit inspired by sports anime. The legacy sequel TV show is set in a heightened reality where karate is the ultimate rule of law, where teenage karate gangs terrorize the San Fernando Valley and the cops are powerless to stop them. This is a world where every feud and every transgression is resolved only through a karate tournament.

It makes sense, then, that the entire three-part final season of the show would focus on a tournament arc — the ultimate sports anime trope. Enter the Sekai Taikai, the worldwide karate tournament involving every major karate dojo in the world. In part 2 of the final season of "Cobra Kai," the Sekai Taikai has made for some delightful drama, like the return of the franchise's ultimate big bad, Terry Silver, and a surprising contestant death.

With how much attention is being given to the tournament, many fans are wondering whether reality is meeting fiction here. Is there a real Sekai Taikai, and how true-to-life is the portrayal in "Cobra Kai?" Grated, it's not like "The Karate Kid" franchise is renowned for its accuracy to the karate scene in the Valley, but things have changed since 1984.