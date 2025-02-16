The Harrison Ford Thrillers You Need To Watch After Captain America: Brave New World

There's an unspoken cinematic tradition when it comes to depicting the President of the United States. In most cases, the President is an incidental figure, someone for a protagonist to either go against, ask for aid, or try to help. Sometimes a film will lean into topicality and use the identity of a real-life sitting President, other times they'll be a thinly veiled fictional version. It's more rare to see a film where the President is a fully-fledged character all their own outside of a biopic. At least, it used to be fairly rare prior to the mid-'90s, where movies like "The American President" and "Independence Day" saw their fictional Presidents be on the younger side and have a streak of romance and heroism to them (inspired, no doubt, by the relative youth and appeal of Bill Clinton during the first part of the decade).

As part of this trend came Wolfgang Petersen's "Air Force One," which cast Ford as President James Marshall, who is forced into action after a group of terrorists led by Egor Korshunov (Gary Oldman) take Air Force One (and Marshall's wife and daughter) hostage. Instead of using an escape pod to eject once the terrorists attack, Marshall chooses to go the John McClane route, hiding onboard the plane and counterattacking when and where he can. This means that "Air Force One" is a (pretty darn good) "Die Hard" riff, with Ford's President shifting into full-fledged hero mode. The film is a rousingly pulpy wish fulfillment action fantasy for Americans — "What if our elected leader was not only honorable, but could personally kick ass?" is a very potent thought exercise — and the apotheosis of Ford's political thriller persona. There's a sort of meta fulfillment going from Jack Ryan shouting down a corrupt President to James Marshall shouting at a terrorist to get off his plane.

Ultimately, so much of the juice squeezed into "Captain America: Brave New World" comes from Ford's indelible appearances and performances in these films. It's a quality "Brave New World" fails to capitalize on, but it's still there beneath the surface, especially given Ross' eventual transformation into the rampaging Red Hulk. No matter their intentions, it's always possible for people in power to abuse their authority if they're not careful, and the meta arc of Ford appearing in political thrillers is a pretty resonant testament to that fact.