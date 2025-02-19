The Longest Acceptance Speech In Oscars History Is Just As Powerful Today

If there is any guarantee about the Academy Awards, it's that the show will feature jokes about how long the ceremony itself is. Sometimes, those jests far outweigh the number of ceremonies that actually run long. Moreover, this is arguably just as true for other big awards shows, like the Golden Globes and the Emmys, but it often feels most specifically accurate about the Oscars.

The notion is simple enough: because the Oscars air on network TV, even with the reality that it's a live event at which any number of things could unexpectedly happen, the show has to end at some point — even if that means that certain awards get truncated or speeches get cut short. The latter is the most common thing; we've all seen an acceptance speech get cut off no matter what, and sometimes no matter who's on camera. Yes, for the last few big awards, like Best Actor or Best Actress, the people running the show tend to let the winners go a little long in their speeches (but only a little bit).

Of course, it's equally true that the Academy Awards have been handing out golden statuettes since before the advent of television. As the Academy rapidly approaches 100 years of awards ceremonies, they've only been airing on television since March 1953 (when the Best Oscar went to the eventual movie-turned TV series "The Greatest Show on Earth"). Perhaps that explains the fact that one time, an acceptance speech went long — like, six minutes long — and still manages to be among the most profound and touching awards monologues ever delivered. But while that may still be true, it's also potentially the reason why acceptance speeches today never reach such lengths.