The Oscars Record That Bette Davis & Greer Garson Still Hold

Bette Davis, one of the best actresses of all time, was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress 11 times in her career. Some persnickety Oscar historians might say that she was nominated only 10 times, though, as her nomination for 1934's "Of Human Bondage" was one of the very few write-in votes ever permitted by the Academy. Records show that Davis, although not officially nominated by the Academy, still came in third that year.

Davis only won two Oscars, however. The first was for her performance in "Dangerous" in 1935 and the second was for playing a Scartett O'Hara-like role in "Jezebel" in 1938. Her performance in "Jezebel," Hollywood would eventually learn, was the first in a streak of nominations that would last for five straight years. In 1939, Davis was nominated for her performance in "Dark Victory." 1940 would see her nominated for "The Letter." In 1941, it was for "The Little Foxes," and in 1942, it was for "Now, Voyager."

In 1942, Davis (understandably) lost Best Actress to Greer Garson, star of William Wyler's Best Picture winner "Mrs. Miniver."

That win, however, marked a parallel Oscars hot streak that Garson was, herself, also rocketing through. In 1941, Garson received a Best Actress nomination for "Blossoms in the Dust," and then, in 1943, Garson played the lead in "Marie Curie," getting another nom. In 1944, Garson was recognized for her performance in "Mrs. Parkington," and finally, in 1945, Garson received her fifth annual Best Actress nomination for "The Valley of Decision."

Overall, Garson received seven Best Actress nominations in her career. No performers beyond Davis and Garson have been nominated for Best Actress five years in a row. They were among the biggest acting powerhouses of their generation.