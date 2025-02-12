Max's No. 1 Movie With Andrew Garfield & Florence Pugh Will Make You Cry

Unsurprisingly, "We Live in Time" — which has a great director behind the camera and two top-tier actors in front of it — earned pretty solid reviews from critics when it released in October of 2024. With 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, the critical consensus reads, "Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh's palpable chemistry will snatch audiences' hearts before breaking them in 'We Live in Time,' a powerful melodrama that uses its nonlinear structure to thoughtfully explore grief," and individual critics certainly echoed that sentiment. "There is something refreshingly direct about 'We Live in Time,'" /Film's review states. "It's a gentle, tear-jerking melodrama in the old-Hollywood mode, assured that the love lives of two ordinary people will make for an extraordinary emotional journey."

"Pugh and Garfield are a dynamite duo in this likably earnest, satisfyingly complicated love story," Amon Warmann wrote for Empire Magazine, concluding that the film is "worthy of your time, and your tears." In his review for The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw had some reservations but praised the performances, writing, "I felt that the film was evasive about the uncinematic reality of what serious illness and death actually looks like ... but the film is still something to see, if only for the marvellous performances from Garfield and Pugh."

For Time Out, Helen O'Hara praised Pugh, Garfield, and Crowley all at once: "Crowley, having nailed his casting, directs with a light hand and follows the emotion through, to good effect. It feels real, and honest, in a way that too few romantic films manage." Richard Roeper at RogerEbert.com was quite effusive about the film's two leads, writing, "With Pugh and Garfield delivering authentic, genuine movie-star performances, 'We Live in Time' is an old-fashioned weeper, done with heart and originality." David Fear, in his review for Rolling Stone, may have summed it up best: "'We Live in Time' is an actor's movie, by necessity if not always by design. You know where the destination ends before the movie's even begun. Pugh and Garfield make the endgame worth the journey, no matter where you place it."

/Film also spoke directly with Crowley about the movie for an episode of the /Film Daily podcast: