Andrew Garfield & Florence Pugh's New Movie Just Spawned The Most Cursed Meme You'll Ever See

When A24 released a new image of Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield from their forthcoming comedy-drama "We Live In Time," they apparently didn't think that a carousel horse would steal the proverbial show. They were wrong.

A24

Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Film Crave account posted a still from the film with Garfield and Pugh riding a carousel — alongside a particularly demented carousel horse with eyes that are somehow dead and screaming at the same time. I cannot stress this enough: the production company, director John Crowley, and the creative team behind this movie probably didn't even consider, for a single solitary moment, that this terrifying yet strangely beautiful yellow carousel horse would turn into a meme in a matter of hours, but here we are, and the memes are really, really good.

X

The top reply to Film Crave's post — from German video game developer Daedaelic Entertainment — switches Pugh's grinning face with the horse's and adds a simple caption: "Horse." Other replies add the horse into shots from "The Shining," "Insidious," and "The Never-Ending Story," and another notable one swaps Donkey from "Shrek" into the shot. One enterprising X user redid the poster for "The Force Awakens" and replaced every actor with the horse (it's called, obviously, "The Horse Awakens"). User @drhingram summed it all up by posting a reimagined version of the "Alien: Romulus" poster — with, you, guessed it, the freaking horse — with the caption "Petition for the carousel horse to appear on EVERY movie poster for the remainder of the year."