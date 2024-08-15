Andrew Garfield & Florence Pugh's New Movie Just Spawned The Most Cursed Meme You'll Ever See
When A24 released a new image of Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield from their forthcoming comedy-drama "We Live In Time," they apparently didn't think that a carousel horse would steal the proverbial show. They were wrong.
Over on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Film Crave account posted a still from the film with Garfield and Pugh riding a carousel — alongside a particularly demented carousel horse with eyes that are somehow dead and screaming at the same time. I cannot stress this enough: the production company, director John Crowley, and the creative team behind this movie probably didn't even consider, for a single solitary moment, that this terrifying yet strangely beautiful yellow carousel horse would turn into a meme in a matter of hours, but here we are, and the memes are really, really good.
The top reply to Film Crave's post — from German video game developer Daedaelic Entertainment — switches Pugh's grinning face with the horse's and adds a simple caption: "Horse." Other replies add the horse into shots from "The Shining," "Insidious," and "The Never-Ending Story," and another notable one swaps Donkey from "Shrek" into the shot. One enterprising X user redid the poster for "The Force Awakens" and replaced every actor with the horse (it's called, obviously, "The Horse Awakens"). User @drhingram summed it all up by posting a reimagined version of the "Alien: Romulus" poster — with, you, guessed it, the freaking horse — with the caption "Petition for the carousel horse to appear on EVERY movie poster for the remainder of the year."
The horse from the We Live in Time poster is all over social media
Clearly, this nightmarish, fascinating horse has inspired plenty of people across social media — probably because it feels somehow impossible that anyone involved with "We Live in Time" could look at this image and release it without thinking, "I wonder if people will latch onto this weird horse." X user @aguirreryan added it to a shot from "The Devil Wears Prada" with the pitch-perfect caption "'Are you wearing the c....' 'The carousel horse from the first look image of Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in John Crowley's 'WE LIVE IN TIME'? Yes, I am." Entertainment writer Richard Newby hoped the horse's fame would prove everlasting, saying, "Honestly love how the carousel horse has become a main player in this emotional drama. I hope that people cheer and clap like they did when Cap picked up Mjolnir when it shows up in the movie." The meme even allowed background actors who worked on the film to share their experience with the now-famous horse; @SheisOkay__ wrote, "I was an extra on this film, so starstruck to have worked with this incredible performer."
Beyond the memes themselves, Bethy Squires over at Vulture opened an entire investigation into the horse's identity and origin story. Hopefully this deep dive produces some answers eventually, because the "We Live in Time" horse is an icon, and the world needs to know more.
What is We Live in Time about? Is it about a carousel horse?
I have bad news for fans of the "We Live in Time" carousel horse. Unfortunately, from what we know about John Crowley's movie, it does not center around a deranged, beady-eyed carousel horse that has the potential to haunt your dreams. Based on the official A24 description, the movie centers around Almut and Tobias — played by Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, respectively — who meet randomly and experience "a surprise encounter that changes their lives." The film then follows the couple through multiple decades of their life, letting the story unfold throughout the years that Almut and Tobias spend together.
It's safe to assume that, sadly, the carousel horse isn't a huge part of the movie, unless the life-changing encounter centers around a carousel and its most fascinating specimen. Still, the horse's starpower is undeniable, and the memes are inescapable, so its legacy will certainly live on. "We Live in Time" releases on October 11, so that's when fans of the carousel horse can finally see their fave on the big screen.