Andrew Garfield & Florence Pugh Got A Bit Carried Away With One We Live In Time Sex Scene

Filming intimate scenes must be the weirdest part of an actor's job — and according to Andrew Garfield, he and Florence Pugh made everything much, much weirder by taking a sex scene way too far on the set of their new romantic drama "We Live in Time."

During a live taping of Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast (via a social media post mined by Variety), Garfield literally re-enacted the hilarious moment on set, explaining that he and Pugh had to shoot a sex scene alongside only a couple crew members (for privacy).

"We do the first take of this very intimate, passionate sex scene," Garfield explained. "And it's a closed set, which means it's only me and Florence in a room together and the camera operator, who is our [director of photography], a very lovely man called Stuart [Bentley]. The scene becomes passionate, and we choreographed it, and we get into it, as it were, and we go a little bit further than we were meant to just because we never heard 'cut,' and it's feeling safe and we're like, 'OK, we'll go to the next thing and the next thing, we'll let this progress.'"

So what did the camera man do?