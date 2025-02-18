Why The Family Guy Movie Is Taking So Long, According To Seth MacFarlane
Some of history's most successful animated shows have taken it upon themselves to go a step further and tell stories in a feature-length format. "The Simpsons" and "Bob's Burgers" created their own movies. "South Park" went "Bigger, Longer and Uncut" on the big screen, and dipped into movies again years later when they planned 14 films for Paramount+. Even "Futurama" sent the Planet Express team on four cinematic adventures before those were split up and turned into a sixth season. However, while all these animated escapades have transpired over the years, one beloved animated sitcom, complete with a homicidal infant and crude cutaways, has refrained from the same treatment. "Family Guy" still hasn't had a proper movie, but it's not for a lack of trying. According to show creator Seth MacFarlane, it's simply because his schedule is too jam-packed to send the Griffins off on a whirlwind adventure that would require a movie ticket.
The last update on the potential project was in 2024 when, while attending Paley Fest LA (via ComicBook), MacFarlane confessed that he's had an idea mapped out for as long as it seems to take Peter Griffin to get up from a scraped knee. The challenge lies in getting things started. "I have known what that movie will be for 15 years, and I just haven't had the time to get to it." But it's been even longer than that if we cast our minds back.
Seth MacFarlane teased a Family Guy movie in 2007 – and then nothing
Seth MacFarlane might've had the idea for a "Family Guy" movie for 15 years, but he's been hinting at the possibility of one for 18. Back in 2007, he talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the Griffins going big, only for the concept to slowly gather dust among all the other projects he's been working on over the years. "We have been trying to figure out how to do that and the series at the same time without the series suffering," MacFarlane revealed, coincidentally just days before "The Simpsons Movie" hit theaters, even then exercising caution regarding his plans. "I don't want to do 'The Griffins must save the world.'"
Since then, it appears MacFarlane has wanted to do many other things that pushed a "Family Guy" movie further back on his list of priorities. The likes of "The Orville," two "Ted" movies, and then a prequel TV show (which swiftly got a second approval following its debut) may have been responsible, and we can only hope that MacFarlane takes some brief time away from space adventures and F-bomb-dropping stuffed toys to finally bring Peter, Stewie, and company to the big screen for one massive cinematic blowout. Giggity.