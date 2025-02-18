Why The Family Guy Movie Is Taking So Long, According To Seth MacFarlane

Some of history's most successful animated shows have taken it upon themselves to go a step further and tell stories in a feature-length format. "The Simpsons" and "Bob's Burgers" created their own movies. "South Park" went "Bigger, Longer and Uncut" on the big screen, and dipped into movies again years later when they planned 14 films for Paramount+. Even "Futurama" sent the Planet Express team on four cinematic adventures before those were split up and turned into a sixth season. However, while all these animated escapades have transpired over the years, one beloved animated sitcom, complete with a homicidal infant and crude cutaways, has refrained from the same treatment. "Family Guy" still hasn't had a proper movie, but it's not for a lack of trying. According to show creator Seth MacFarlane, it's simply because his schedule is too jam-packed to send the Griffins off on a whirlwind adventure that would require a movie ticket.

The last update on the potential project was in 2024 when, while attending Paley Fest LA (via ComicBook), MacFarlane confessed that he's had an idea mapped out for as long as it seems to take Peter Griffin to get up from a scraped knee. The challenge lies in getting things started. "I have known what that movie will be for 15 years, and I just haven't had the time to get to it." But it's been even longer than that if we cast our minds back.