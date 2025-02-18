Is Moana A Demigod After Moana 2? Her Tattoos Explained

If you haven't seen "Moana 2" yet, or if you simply forgot what happened, let's remind ourselves. This sequel takes place roughly three years after the events of the first film, and life on Motonui seem pretty great. Moana herself is now serving as a Wayfinder and happily spending her days sailing around the watery ocean to locate even more villages and people than she could have imagined when she was younger. But while this means she has at least achieved her vision of being a voyager, she then gets a dire warning in a vision from her ancestor Tautai Vasa (Gerald Ramsey).

That warning? That the people of Motonui will soon become extinct if Moana doesn't take serious action. See, while it is true that she's found scattered villages around the vast ocean, those villages were only scattered thanks to the malevolent doings of the storm god Nalo (Tofiga Fepulea'i). As part of his cruelty, Nalo sunk an island called Motufetu, which essentially served as the hub between all the smaller islands and villages. In short, if Moana can't raise Motufetu from the depths of the ocean, her village and all others will go extinct.

This, naturally, leads to the core adventure of the film, as Moana recruits the speedily clever boat designer Loto (Rose Matafeo), the grouchy elder statesman Kele (David Fane), and the ebullient Maui fanboy Moni (Hualalai Chung) to join her on this immense quest. Of course, no story with Moana would be complete without Maui, who also joins the team as they attempt to fend off Nalo and the god's antagonistic nature.

But while this is a Disney movie we're talking about, and everything does end up happily, including Moana and the others lifting Motufetu from the deep water, it doesn't come without a cost. After all the songs, the fast-paced and colorful action, and before everything wraps up, it looks like the only way Moana will be successful in her journey will be via sacrificing herself for Motonui and her family.